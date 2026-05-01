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Janivara, Hijab row: Karnataka govt mulls re-exam for students

KCET re-exam option for students hit by sacred thread, Hijab rows
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 21:50 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 21:50 IST
Karnataka NewsExamKCET

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