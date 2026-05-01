<p>Bengaluru: The Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar on Thursday said that the government is thinking of giving options for students, who were asked to remove the sacred thread (Janivara) and Hijab during the recently held Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET), to re-write the examination.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters, the minister said that dress code incidents were reported from three colleges and in one incident, a girl who was asked to remove her Hijab could not write the examination.</p>.<p>“Despite training staff on dress code and giving instructions for students to reach exam centres two hours before if they have any religious dress code or identification, the staff from three exam centres: Krupanidhi College-Bengaluru, Nagarjuna College and BGS College in Chikkaballapur have violated the norms and forced students to remove sacred thread and Hijab,” he said. </p>.Karnataka High Court allows admission of SSLC pass outs to paramedical courses.<p>“Last year also, when such an issue was reported, we gave the option to students to rewrite the exam, but the students did not agree. Awarding grace marks is ruled out as it will create legal issues. But, if the students wish to take the re-examination, we will discuss it,” he explained.</p>.<p>He called these incidents intentional by some staff. “We are verifying the report submitted by the committee constituted by the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban district, and next year, there will be even more stringent measures,” he added.</p>