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Janivara row: Unacceptable, says Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

Rao was reacting to three Brahmin students being asked to take off their sacred thread (janivara) to write the Common Entrance Test (CET) at the Krupanidhi College.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 00:29 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 00:29 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakacetRow

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