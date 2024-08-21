Karnataka: JD(S) firm on Channapatna bypoll, decides to field ‘common’ party worker

Bengaluru: The JD(S) has zeroed in on two ‘common’ party workers for the Channapatna Assembly bypoll ticket, virtually dashing the hopes of former BJP minister C P Yogeshwar, who may switch to Congress.
According to sources, the JD(S) is considering either Jayamuthu (the party’s Channapatna taluk president) or HOPCOMS Devaraj, making it clear that it will not cede the seat to its alliance partner BJP.
The seat was held by H D Kumaraswamy, until his election as the Mandya MP, recently. Speaking to DH, a senior leader from the party, said, “It was a seat won by JD(S) and why should we give it to BJP? This was even discussed with Kumaraswamy during the recent meeting held at the party office.”
Meanwhile, JD(S) youth leader Nikhil, Kumaraswamy’s son, denied speculation that he will be the candidate. He told DH that if that was the case he could have contested from Mandya in the Lok Sabha elections. “My aim is to strengthen the party at the grassroots level. If contesting election was my agenda, I had all the opportunity to contest from Mandya,” Nikhil said.
Giving an hint that JD(S) will not give up the constituency to BJP, Nikhil said, “It was the constituency represented by my father and it is the opinion of party workers to keep it with JD(S).”
Meanwhile, batting for fielding a common party worker, Nikhil recalled the candidature of Sim Lim Nagaraju from Channapatna constituency in the past. Nagaraju managed to secure 50,000 votes, he mentioned.
However, Yogeshwar, who is a strong aspirant for the ticket, said he had conveyed to the BJP high command as to why the seat is important for the party. “In the old Mysuru region, it is the only constituency where BJP has a strong base and it is necessary to retain it. Kumaraswamy had won here because of Congress support,” Yogeshwar stated.
He said BJP’s state leaders will visit Delhi next week to discuss the same with Kumaraswamy. “Winning the bypoll is necessary for both parties. People are with me and I am sure the party from which I contest will win this time,” he said.
When asked about him joining the Congress if he is denied the ticket, Yogeshwar said: “Even if I contest as independent, I’ll win.”
Published 20 August 2024, 23:56 IST