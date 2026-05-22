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Homeindiakarnataka

JD(S) hoping to field candidate in Hiryur byelection

Kumaraswamy reportedly sought an assessment of the party’s chances in the byelection from the functionaries in the party’s Chitradurga unit.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 01:24 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 01:24 IST
Karnataka NewsJDSHD Kumaraswamy

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