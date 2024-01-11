JD(S) starts warm-up meets with eye on three seats

However, he said that it is not important as to who contests from Mandya, but it is important to get Mandya constituency for JD(S). Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy reportedly had a secret meeting with former JD(S) MLA C S Puttaraju in Chikkamagaluru. The sources from JD(S) said that, Puttaraju will be the candidate if the party gets Mandya.