JD(S) starts warm-up meets with eye on three seats

Bengaluru: Confident of getting Hassan, Kolar and Mandya Lok Sabha constituencies to contest for the upcoming elections, the JD(S) leaders have started meeting leaders from those constituencies.
JD(S) Youth Wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who was away from the politics after his defeat in the 2023 Assembly elections, is active again. Nikhil has planned a series of meetings with leaders and party workers from Kolar and Mandya Lok Sabha constituencies on Wednesday and Thursday at the party office.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday Nikhil said, "As the Lok Sabha polls are nearing we are convening a meeting to discuss winning all the 28 seats in alliance."
Talking about the seat sharing Nikhil said that his father and the president of the party H D Kumaraswamy and other leaders will decide on the seat sharing. "The leaders will travel to New Delhi this month and the date to decide on seat sharing will be fixed soon," he added.
‘Not a ticket aspirant’
Clearing the air about him contesting from Mandya, the constituency where he lost his debut elections, Nikhil stated that he is not the ticket aspirant for Lok Sabha polls. "I have said this several times, I am not an aspirant for the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency. Senior leaders of our party, by collecting the opinion of BJP leaders and party workers will decide on it," Nikhil stated.
However, he said that it is not important as to who contests from Mandya, but it is important to get Mandya constituency for JD(S). Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy reportedly had a secret meeting with former JD(S) MLA C S Puttaraju in Chikkamagaluru. The sources from JD(S) said that, Puttaraju will be the candidate if the party gets Mandya.