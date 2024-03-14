JD(S) will contest from 3 seats: H D Kumaraswamy

Hassan: JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy said that the JD(S) will contest from Hassan, Mandya, and Kolar segments in the Lok Sabha elections.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, he said, “If we had pressed for two or three more seats also, the BJP would have agreed.”
Kumaraswamy said, “I am undergoing surgery on March 21 and will not contest the general elections this time. Despite the presence of many political families in other parties, the focus seems to be on H D Deve Gowda’s family
alone.”
