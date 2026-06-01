JD(S) awaits BJP's call on renominating H D Gowda to Rajya Sabha

<p>New Delhi: The JD(S) is awaiting a decision from its alliance partner, BJP, on whether to field former prime minister H D Deve Gowda in the Rajya Sabha elections. </p>.<p>JD(S) leaders, including Union Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy, have favoured renominating the veteran leader to Upper House of parliament. </p>.BJP should decide whether or not it wants to re-nominate Deve Gowda to Rajya Sabha: Kumaraswamy.<p>The party believes that fielding Deve Gowda would strengthen its outreach to the Vokkaliga community, particularly in the old Mysuru region, and bring experienced representation to the Upper House.</p>.<p>A senior JD(S) leader told <span class="italic">DH</span> that no formal communication had been received from BJP yet. </p>.<p>The leader said the final decision on Gowda’s candidature was likely to rest with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, given his rapport with the former PM.</p>.<p>Modi is expected to weigh in on whether the veteran Vokkaliga leader can prove to be an asset in Rajya Sabha, particularly in countering the Congress, whose Leader in the Upper House is another prominent Kannadiga, Mallikarjun Kharge, said the leader. </p>.<p>The JD(S) has made it clear that even if the BJP did not support Gowda’s candidature, it will fully back a BJP candidate, if fielded, as a responsible coalition partner, said the leader. </p>.<p>The leader said the current alliance with BJP was formed primarily with the 2028 Assembly elections in view and the party was not strongly focused on Rajya Sabha or Legislative Council seats.</p>.<p>Within the BJP, opinion on fielding Gowda appears divided. The state unit has recommended names including former chief minister D V Sadananda Gowda and senior leader Nirmal Kumar Surana, but has left the final decision to the central leadership.</p>.<p>Kumaraswamy has been directly engaging with BJP central leaders, bypassing the state unit. He recently met BJP national president Nitin Nabin twice to discuss political developments in the state.</p>.BJP to back H D Deve Gowda's re-election to Rajya Sabha with future polls in mind?.<p>One BJP MP questioned the seniority argument, saying, “If Gowda is being considered for renomination on grounds of seniority, then why not our senior-most leader Murli Manohar Joshi?”</p>.<p>With the last date for filing nominations being June 8, a decision from the BJP high command is expected in the coming days.</p>.<p>Gowda, whose current Rajya Sabha term is nearing completion, has been active in parliament, criticising the Opposition — particularly Congress — and defending the policies of the Modi government.</p>