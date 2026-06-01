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Homeindiakarnataka

JD(S) awaits BJP's call on renominating H D Gowda to Rajya Sabha

The party believes that fielding Deve Gowda would strengthen its outreach to the Vokkaliga community, particularly in the old Mysuru region, and bring experienced representation to the Upper House.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 20:57 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 20:57 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPRajya SabhaH D Deve GowdaJDS

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