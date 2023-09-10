JD(S) chief Deve Gowda confirms meeting BJP leadership, says Kumaraswamy will discuss on LS poll understanding

Addressing JD(S) workers meeting, he said, "Yes, I contacted BJP leaders in Delhi, not for Deve Gowda to become Prime Minister once again. To save this party, a regional party that I have nurtured for 40 years....Yes, I met Modi, when BJP leaders themselves expressed desire to meet me. It is true that I spoke to them, but I have not asked for any seat."

The JD(S) patriarch said, on the poll understanding issue, Kumaraswamy will ultimately discuss with Modi and BJP leaders, on how many seats they will give and how many the regional party will take and decide. "There is nothing to hide."

"Modi respects me, and so does the Home Minister (Amit Shah), they know my behaviour. I did not ask for any number of seats. I have explained the situation in every segment. Kumaraswamy and they will sit and decide. I have that confidence," he added.