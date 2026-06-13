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Homeindiakarnataka

JD(S) complaint against nomination is frivolous, says Congress' Shivanna B S

In its complaint, the JD(S) claimed that Shivanna’s affidavit 'omitted' criminal cases against him.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 00:31 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 00:31 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsJD(S)Shivanna

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