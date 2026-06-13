JD(S) complaint against nomination is frivolous, says Congress' Shivanna B S

<p>Bengaluru: Congress’ Legislative Council election candidate Shivanna B S has described the JD(S) complaint against his nomination as “frivolous” and “completely bereft of either factual or legal foundation.”</p>.Congress shows excessive sympathy towards Deve Gowda to break BJP-JD(S) alliance: Kumaraswamy.<p>In its complaint, the JD(S) claimed that Shivanna’s affidavit “omitted” criminal cases against him. Shivanna argued that the three cases mentioned by the JD(S) were instituted by himself.</p>.<p>“The law requires disclosure of criminal cases pending against a candidate. The law does not require disclosure of criminal cases initiated by a candidate against others,” Shivanna stated, adding that his nomination had already been scrutinised and accepted by the returning officer as per law.</p>