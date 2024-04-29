JD(S) to suspend Prajwal Revanna over alleged sexual abuse of women

Manjunath also said that party lawmakers and workers are upset with Congress for "trying to tarnish" the image of Gowda and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy by dragging them into the issue.

In his letter, Kandakur stated that the episode had caused "severe embarrassment" to the party and advised the leadership to suspend Prajwal.

Confirming action against Prajwal, Kumaraswamy said, "The decision will be announced on Tuesday after a discussion in the core committee meeting."

'Separate families'

In the wake of Prajwal's case, Kumaraswamy drew a clear family line separating himself from his brother H D Revanna, Prajwal's father. Kumaraswamy and Revanna have had political differences in the past.

Asked about embarrassment to Deve Gowda's family, Kumaraswamy said: "That question doesn't arise. Revanna and I are separate families. We have our own businesses. How am I connected to this (case)? Can we keep tabs on adults?"

Kumaraswamy also questioned the timing of the sex videos going viral. "Just three days before polls, pen drives were distributed. Who did that? Even that needs to be investigated. That's because those who circulated the videos have committed a bigger crime," he said.