JD(S) first family avoids discussion on Channapatna bypoll debacle

<p>Bengaluru: The JD(S) first family on Sunday avoided speaking about the hat-trick defeat of Nikhil Kumaraswamy in the Channapatna assembly bypoll.</p>.<p>Nikhil lost by a margin of 25,413 votes to the Congress candidate C P Yogeshwar, for which the results were announced on Saturday.</p>.<p>Nikhil is the son of Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy and grandson of JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda.</p>.<p>"I will visit the party office and answer all your queries, but not now," Deve Gowda told reporters on the sidelines of Sri Ramanuja Vishwa Vijaya Mahotsava in Bengaluru.</p>.BJP, JD(S) leaders helped win Channapatna bypoll: D K Shivakumar.<p>Union Minister Kumaraswamy too opted not to speak about his son’s defeat.</p>.<p>"There is no point in discussing the Channapatna election results. People have given their verdict and we have to accept it," the former Karnataka chief minister said.</p>.<p>Nikhil earlier lost the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Mandya as the JD(S) candidate against the BJP-backed independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh.</p>.<p>He also lost the 2023 assembly election from Ramanagara against the Congress candidate H A Iqbal Hussain. </p>