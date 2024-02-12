JD(S) MLA's son booked for assaulting on-duty constable in Karnataka

Raichur (Karnataka): An FIR has been registered against the son of Devadurga JD(S) MLA Karemma Nayak and seven others for allegedly assaulting an on-duty police constable for stopping a tractor transporting sand, police said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday when constable Hanumantaraya, who is posted at Devadurga police station, stopped a tractor carrying sand suspecting its involvement in illegal mining and took the vehicle and its driver to the police station for a probe, they said.

According to the police, the constable later got a call from the MLA's son, Santhosh, asking him for a meeting at the Inspection Bungalow. After he reached there, he was assaulted by a group of people who thrashed him and did not even allow him to speak.