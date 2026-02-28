<p>Amid flight disruptions due to Middle East conflict, JD(S) MLC S L Bhoje Gowda got stuck at Dubai airport while coming back to Bengaluru from Johannesburg.</p><p>Gowda told a TV channel that they were made to disembark the flight and are now stuck at the airport.</p>.'Urge all sides to exercise restraint': India expresses concern over Iran conflict.<p>Air India and IndiGo suspended flights to all destinations in the Middle East on Saturday in the wake of escalation of conflict in the region. </p><p>"In view of the developing situation in parts of the Middle East, all Air India flights to all destinations in the Middle East have been suspended," Air India said in a statement posted on X.</p><p>IndiGo said it was also suspending flights temporarily in view of the safety and security of customers and crew.</p>.Indian Embassies in Iran, other Middle Eastern countries advise citizens to 'stay indoors' after joint US-Israel strikes.<p>"Our teams are continuously monitoring the evolving situation and recalibrating operations to minimise disruption as much as possible," the carrier said on X.</p><p>The situation turned hostile after US and Israel jointly launched an attack on Iran, followed by Iran launching offensive on US bases in various Gulf countries.</p>