JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna arrested for alleged sexual abuse of party worker

Hassan: Hassan police have arrested MLC Dr Suraj Revanna, in connection with the sexual abuse on a youth case, in Hassan, on Sunday morning.

Suraj was taken into police custody on Saturday evening and was questioned by the police at Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) crime police station in Hassan.

Sakleshpur Dy SP Pramod Kumar, who is the Investigation officer, has arrested Suraj. There are possibilities of producing him before the magistrate on Sunday afternoon.

The Police brought Suraj Revanna to the CEN police station on Saturday night at around 7:30 pm. They have recorded his statements in connection with the complaint lodged against him by an Arkalgud youth and also on the counter complaint lodged by his close associate Shivakumar, office-bearer of 'Suraj Brigade'.

Hassan SP Mohammed Sujitha visited the police station on Saturday night.