JD(S) not merging with BJP, says Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: Welcoming B Y Vijayendra’s elevation as BJP state unit president, H D Kumaraswamy, state unit president of JD(S), an NDA partner, on Sunday asserted that there was no plan to merge JD(S) with BJP.
But the two parties would work in tandem to expose the failure of the Congress government in the state.
Speaking to reporters here, Kumaraswamy said Vijayendra’s appointment was welcomed by the cadre and state leaders of the BJP.
“I welcome the BJP high command’s decision. I wish him all the luck,” he said.
The former chief minister said the partnership between the JD(S) and the BJP was not just about the coming together of the two big communities in the state - the Vokkaligas and the Lingayats.
All other communities too are looking forward to joining hands with this alliance to defeat the Congress in the state.
“This is the right time to bring everyone into this alliance fold. It is wrong to term this alliance as a coming together of two castes,” the former chief minister said.
“Within six months, people are fed up with the ruling Congress party’s fake promises. The true face of the five guarantees has been exposed, with many beneficiaries complaining about not receiving funds on time into their bank accounts,” Kumaraswamy said.