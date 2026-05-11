<p>Mysuru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jd-s">JD(S)</a> working president and former minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sa-ra-mahesh">Sa Ra Mahesh</a>, on Monday, accused <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Chief Minister Siddaramaiah</a> and Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh of shielding officials involved in corruption practices.</p>.<p>Addressing a press conference in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a>, Mahesh expressed dismay over the current state of administration.</p>.<p>“I have never seen such a situation in my political career, where the government honours officials involved in cases of adultery, robbery, and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/corruption">corruption</a>,” he said.</p>.<p><strong>Clean chit to IPS officer</strong></p><p>Mahesh pointed out that a senior <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ips-officer">IPS</a> officer, who was allegedly caught on camera behaving inappropriately with a woman staff member in his office, has been reinstated.</p>.Flyover at Mysuru Ring road junction: 22 species of trees identified to be cleared.<p>“The videos had gone viral on social media. Despite that, and his alleged involvement in the Ilavala junction robbery case, the government has given him a clean chit and brought him back into service,” he alleged.</p>.<p><strong>IAS officer’s ‘illegal’ acts</strong></p><p>Turning his attention to a woman <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ias-officer">IAS officer</a>, the JD(S) leader alleged that she was involved in several irregularities, including the unauthorised renovation of a heritage building, theft of furniture, and misuse of power.</p>.<p>“After the High Court’s ruling, she approached the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> and obtained a stay. Why is the government not pursuing these cases aggressively?” he asked.</p>.No closure: MUDA probe must continue.<p><strong>Oxygen tragedy</strong></p><p>Mahesh also raised the issue of the Chamarajanagar medical oxygen tragedy, which claimed 32 lives during the Covid 19 pandemic. He questioned the Chief Minister’s silence on the matter.</p>.<p>“Siddaramaiah, who once vehemently demanded a thorough inquiry and action against the culprits, is now silent. What happened to the investigation report? Under whose pressure did the Chief Secretary decide to go quiet on this issue?” he asked.</p>.<p>The former minister demanded that the government stop protecting tainted officials and ensure that those responsible for administrative lapses and criminal acts are held accountable to maintain the sanctity of the state's administration.</p>