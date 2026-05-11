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JD(S) working president attacks Siddaramaiah over ‘clean chit’ to IPS officer in corruption case

Sa Ra Mahesh pointed out that a senior IPS officer, who was allegedly caught on camera behaving inappropriately with a woman staff member in his office, has been reinstated.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 17:16 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 17:16 IST
India NewsKarnatakaSiddaramaiahSa Ra Mahesh

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