<p>Bengaluru: Despite the reports about differences in the BJP-JD(S) alliance, the regional party has decided to campaign for BJP candidates in Davangere and Bagalkot byelections. </p>.<p>The party has released a list of 40 leaders, which includes Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, to campaign for its alliance partners. </p>.<p>Some of the prominent leaders chosen the campaigning in bypolls are MLAs H D Revanna, Suresh Babu C B, Sharanagouda Kandakur, Sharada Puryanaik, Karemma G Nayak, Member of the Parliament Mallesh Babu M, MLCs S L Bhoje Gowda, T A Sharavna and Youth JD(S) leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy.</p>.<p>Though JD(S) has no strong political presence in both the bypoll-bound Bagalkot and Davangere constituencies, it can still get some crucial votes for the saffron party nominees.</p>.<p>In the 2023 Assembly elections to Bagalkot, the JD(S) candidate managed to secure 3,470 votes even as BJP’s Veeranna Charantimath lost to Congress’ H Y Meti by a slender margin of 5,878 votes</p>.<p>Meanwhile, according to the sources, JD(S) leaders are miffed with the BJP state leaders as they were not consulted while finalising candidates for MLC elections.</p>.<p>“During his recent meeting with BJP high command leaders, Kumaraswamy has expressed his displeasure over the way state BJP leaders are treating them,” said a source.</p>