Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

JD(S) releases campaigners' list for byelections amid rumours of rift with BJP

The party has released a list of 40 leaders, which includes Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, to campaign for its alliance partners.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 20:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 March 2026, 20:33 IST
BJPKarnatakaH D KumaraswamyJDS

Follow us on :

Follow Us