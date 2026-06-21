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Homeindiakarnataka

JD(S) steps up Opposition to Bidadi township, farmers join march

The project is expected to cover a total of 7,481 acres across nine villages in the region.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 10:57 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 10:57 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaBidadiJD(S)

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