JD(S) steps up Opposition to Bidadi township, farmers join march

<p>Bengaluru: The JD(S) on Sunday held a foot march near Bidadi against the proposed GBIT project, and the government's land acquisition for it, amid resistance from a section of farmers and villagers.</p>.<p>The march, under the slogan "Namma Bhoomi, Namma Hakku" (Our Land, Our Right), led by the party's Youth Wing State President Nikhil Kumaraswamy, began at Anchipura village and is proceeding to Hosur, passing through eight villages.</p>.<p>A large number of farmers, villagers, JD(S) leaders and workers are participating in the march, which will pass through Anchipura Colony, Bannigiri, Marevegowdanadoddi, Gundutopu, Gollahalli, Kodipalya, and finally Hosur, according to party sources.</p>.<p>Despite opposition from sections of farmers and villagers, a final notification was recently issued for the acquisition of 499 acres across three villages in Ramanagara and Harohalli taluks for the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township, one of Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's ambitious projects, projected as India's "first AI-powered integrated township".</p>.<p>The project is expected to cover a total of 7,481 acres across nine villages in the region, sources said.</p>.<p>They added that the notification issued recently is likely to be the first in a series of land acquisition notifications expected in the coming days.</p>.<p>According to reports, the Greater Bengaluru Development Authority has floated a Rs 26-crore tender to appoint a consultant for preparing the master plan, DPR and providing project management services for the proposed township.</p>.JD(S) petitions government against Bidadi township.<p>Addressing the gathering ahead of the 11-km march, Nikhil Kumaraswamy said the march was motivated not by political calculations but by a responsibility to protect farmers' livelihoods.</p>.<p>"JD(S)'s support for farmers is not limited to speeches. It means standing firmly with them on the ground. Nothing can be achieved through a one-day march; this is just the beginning," he said.</p>.<p>Claiming that 95 per cent of farmers are unwilling to part with their land for the project, the JD(S) leader said neither officials nor elected representatives from the region had met farmers, sought their views on the acquisition, or assured them about their future livelihoods if the land was acquired.</p>.<p>He said efforts were underway to create divisions among farmers and villagers, and appealed to them to remain united in their resolve not to give up their land for the proposed project.</p>.<p>Amid continuing protests, the government has begun disbursing compensation to farmers who agreed to part with their land for the project.</p>.<p>Sources said the first set of cheques was handed over to seven farmers from Kempaiahanapalya village on Friday evening.</p>.<p>The government has fixed the land price at Rs 2.30 crore per acre. The compensation package includes additional payments depending on the crops grown on the land, sources added.</p>.<p>The principal opposition BJP, has also opposed the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township and the land acquisition process amid resistance from local farmers.</p>