Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

JD(S) wants changes in certain provisions in One Nation-One Election proposal

The JD(S) said suitable amendments had been proposed to the provisions empowering the Election Commission of India to recommend to the President the deferment of state elections
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 08:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 May 2026, 08:53 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsJD(S)HD DevegowdaOne nation one election

Follow us on :

Follow Us