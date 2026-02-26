Menu
JD(S) willing to have alliance with NDA for local polls: H D Deve Gowda

Refusing to react to the statement by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah calling JD(S) a family party, Deve Gowda said, “I will react when the time comes and my memory is good and I remember everything.”
Published 25 February 2026, 22:20 IST
