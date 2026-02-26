<p>Bengaluru: JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda on Wednesday said that his party is willing to continue alliance with NDA for local bodies, Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters, the former prime minister stated that the regional party is waiting for the decision by the BJP regarding alliance for local body elections.</p>.Hassan convention held to revive JD(S): H D Deve Gowda.<p>“BJP is a national party and we are a regional outfit. We have to wait for BJP’s pre-poll alliance decision and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy will discuss this with the BJP leadership,” he said.</p>.<p>Refusing to react to the statement by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah calling JD(S) a family party, Deve Gowda said, “I will react when the time comes and my memory is good and I remember everything.”</p>