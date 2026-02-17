<p>Bengaluru: No student from Karnataka secured 100 percentile in the JEE Mains -1 results announced on Monday. Meanwhile, 12 students did end up securing the perfect score of a full 100 percentile. </p>.<p>More than 13 lakh students appeared in the JEE Mains-1 examination. A Vishnu Sai Theja, a student of Narayana CO Kaveri Bhavan in Kasavanahalli in Bengaluru emerged as the topper for Karnataka with a score of 99.99 percentile, and an All-India Rank of 14. While Vishnu secured 100 percentile in Physics, he got 99.99 percentile in Chemistry and 99.97 in Mathematics. </p>.Wait for final JEE-Main answer keys, don't draw conclusions: NTA to students.<p>An understandably elated Vishnu recalled spending 12 hours at the school. "I stayed at school from 8am to 8pm initially. But I started returning home at 5.30pm later, but I stayed up studying till 11pm. Watching cricket and YouTube helped me cope with the stress. Physics and Maths are my favourite subjects," said Vishnu, who is hoping to secure a Computer Science seat in one of the top-ranked IITs. Vishnu also expressed his gratitude for all the support he received from his school. </p>.<p>Vishnu Sai Theja's father Ravikumar Setty is a global engineering leader at Visteon, Bengaluru, while his mother Pallavi is an MBA graduate and homemaker.</p>