Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren visits Dubare elephant camp with family

<p>Kushalnagar/ Siddapura: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jharkhand">Jharkhand</a> CM <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hemant-soren">Hemant Soren</a> visited the famed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dubare-elephant-camp">Dubare Elephant Camp</a> on Monday, along with his family members during a private visit.</p><p>According to Forest Department sources, the Jharkhand CM spent about an hour at the camp. He took photographs with the elephant Srirama, expressing delight during the visit.</p><p>Soren also gathered information about the elephants and the activities at the camp before leaving the venue.</p>