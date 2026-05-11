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Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren visits Dubare elephant camp with family

He took photographs with the elephant Srirama, expressing delight during the visit.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 17:24 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 17:24 IST
India NewsKarnatakaHemant SorenDubare elephant camp

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