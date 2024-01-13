Jilted lover sentenced to 18 yrs of RI for stabbing woman

The CCTV footage of Shaan stabbing the woman in Deralakatte had gone viral on social media. Shaan also had attempted to end his life. The police had arrested him on July 4, 2019. Ullal PSI Gurappa Kanthi had submitted a charge sheet in the court. During the trial, the CCTV footage from two cameras were also submitted in the court. The trial of the case began on February 10, 2021 and 21 witnesses were examined.