Jilted lover sentenced to 18 yrs of RI for stabbing woman

Mangaluru, dhns: A jilted lover, who had attempted to murder a woman by stabbing her in the broad daylight in Deralakatte, was sentenced to 18 years and one month of rigorous imprisonment by the Second Additional District Sessions Court on Friday.
Sushanth alias Shaan (28), a dance instructor from Shaktinagara, was harassing a student, who had undergone dance training under him. A case in this regard was registered at the Karkala police station. Later, on June 28, 2019, he followed her and stabbed her multiple times and attempted to outrage her modesty. A case in this regard was registered at the Ullal police station under Sections 341, 354, 324, 326, 307 and 309 of IPC.
The CCTV footage of Shaan stabbing the woman in Deralakatte had gone viral on social media. Shaan also had attempted to end his life. The police had arrested him on July 4, 2019. Ullal PSI Gurappa Kanthi had submitted a charge sheet in the court. During the trial, the CCTV footage from two cameras were also submitted in the court. The trial of the case began on February 10, 2021 and 21 witnesses were examined.
Second Additional District and Sessions Judge Preethi K P, upholding the argument of Public Prosecutor Jyothi Pramod Nayak, sentenced Shaan to one month of simple imprisonment under Section 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), seven years imprisonment under Section 326 (causing grievous hurt with a sharp weapon) of IPC and slapped a fine of Rs one lakh. If he failed to pay fine, he has to undergo one year of rigorous imprisonment.
The court sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment under 307 (intending to murder) of IPC and a fine of Rs 1 lakh. He was also asked to undergo one year of rigorous imprisonment under Section 354 (assault with an intent to outrage the modesty of woman) of IPC. He was also slapped a fine of Rs 1,000.
Judge Preethi K P, in her judgement, ordered that Rs two lakh from the fine amount collected from Shaan, should be paid to the injured woman. The judge also directed the District Legal Services Authority to release compensation to the victim.