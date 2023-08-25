Jilted lover slits throat of 18-year-old girl in broad daylight in Karnataka's Puttur

A jilted lover allegedly murdered an 18-year-old girl by slitting her throat in broad daylight near the women’s police station in Puttur on Thursday.
The teenager, identified as Gauri, was first shifted to the Government Hospital in Puttur and later to Mangaluru. However, Gauri, who had suffered grievous injuries in her throat, succumbed on the way to hospital, police sources said.
Jilted lover Padmaraj, who had allegedly slit Gauri’s throat, was arrested near Mavinakatte in Bantwal, within two hours after the incident, in a swift operation by the Puttur police. According to the police, Gauri, a resident of Adale in Kuddu Padavu village in Bantwal taluk, was in a relationship with Padmaraj from Naibilu near Mani Nalkuru village in Bantwal taluk, for over four years.
Gauri worked in a fancy item shop near the KSRTC bus stand in Puttur and Padmaraj was employed as a JCB operator. Just hours prior to the murder, both Gauri and Padmaraj were involved in an angry argument in front of the shop. Police suspect that Gauri had walked away from Padmaraj to file a complaint against him in the women’s police station.
Before she could reach the police station, Padmaraj, who had allegedly followed her on his motorcycle, is said to have pinned her against the wall of the women’s police station and repeatedly stabbed her in the throat.
Later, he is said to have abandoned his vehicle before crossing the main road. The police, based on the CCTV video footage and vehicle registration number, launched a massive hunt for Padmaraj.
The police succeeded in arresting Padmaraj near Mavinakatte within two hours of the murder.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Ryshyanth C B rushed to Puttur and inspected the scene of the crime. The SP told media persons that Padmaraj had been familiar with Gauri for over four years. With the relationship between them straining, Padmaraj became jilted.
According to information, both Gauri and Padmaraj had quarrelled bitterly on previous occasions too. Gauri also had registered a complaint against Padmaraj. “We have been trying to dig for further information to ascertain the facts. CCTV footage revealed that Gauri had attended work and had later walked towards the women’s police station.
Seetha, the mother of Gauri, in a written complaint, accused Padmaraj of stalking her daughter for over four years. A complaint was also registered against Padmaraj in Vitla police station recently. Puttur town police, based on Seetha’s complaint, registered a case under Section 302 of IPC (punishment for murder).
VHP, Durga Vahini condemn murder
District unit of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Durga Vahini demanded stringent punishment for the accused Padmaraj. They observed that incidents of sexual assaults, violence and murder of women had been increasing. Durga Vahini district convenor Shwetha Adyapady urged the police to take steps to prevent such heinous crimes against women.