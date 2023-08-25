Jilted lover slits throat of 18-year-old girl in broad daylight in Karnataka's Puttur

Jilted lover Padmaraj, who had allegedly slit Gauri’s throat, was arrested near Mavinakatte in Bantwal, within two hours after the incident, in a swift operation by the Puttur police. According to the police, Gauri, a resident of Adale in Kuddu Padavu village in Bantwal taluk, was in a relationship with Padmaraj from Naibilu near Mani Nalkuru village in Bantwal taluk, for over four years.