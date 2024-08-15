Karnataka: Jog cable car hangs in balance as minister vows to protect sensitive zone

The state’s proposal to the Centre seeking environment clearance for the proposed cable car project near Jog Falls in Sagar taluk has run into rough weather as Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has made it clear that the government will not allow any project in ecologically sensitive areas.
Sources in Jog Management Authority (JMA) said around six acres of forest land might be used for the execution of development projects, including a cable car that is expected to link the proposed five-star hotel with the existing British bungalow covering a distance of around 500 metres. The star hotel will be constructed by demolishing the existing inspection bungalow which is in a dilapidated condition.
Sagar assistant commissioner Yatish Kumar told DH, “We need forest land for the cable car project. So, a proposal has been submitted to the Centre, seeking forest clearance.”
Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde told DH that the JMA had considerable extent of land for development projects. Earlier, there was some confusion about the ownership of land.
“After the joint survey, we realised that JMA is already in possession of around five acres of forest land on which landscaping and parking zone works are in progress under phase I. We are following the procedure to avoid legal complications in future. No tree will be cut in the name of development. The forest department will get around five acres of land in return, where they can plant trees.”
He said, “We have submitted a proposal to the Centre to ensure that no rule is violated while implementing development projects. In fact, forest department is going to benefit from this as the department will get additional five acres of land. The cable car and construction of the star hotel are part of phase II,” he said.
Anant Hegde Ashisara, former chairman of the state Western Ghats Task Force, told DH, “Heavy machines will be used for digging the earth in the Sharavathy valley for the cable car project, which may cause landslides in future. The government must reconsider its cable car project.”
Published 14 August 2024, 22:38 IST