Join hands to build a drug-free district, DC urges residents in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur

<p>Chikkaballapur: Deputy Commissioner G Prabhu called upon citizens to join hands in building a drug-free district, stating that a series of innovative programmes have been launched to create awareness among the public.</p>.<p>He was speaking after flagging off an awareness rally organised as part of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking here on Thursday. </p>.<p>He said it is essential to protect youth from the harmful effects of narcotic substances and building a drug-free society is everyone’s responsibility.</p>.<p>Special anti-drug awareness programmes are being conducted across the district to mark the occasion. Pledge-taking events have been organised in government offices, schools, colleges, public places and various institutions. </p><p>To engage youth, selfie points have been set up and an e-pledge system has been introduced through QR code scanning. Participants receive digital certificates immediately after taking the pledge, he said.</p>.<p>Prabhu said a new initiative has been launched to create awareness among the youth. As a strong message against drug abuse, the district administration has also organised the destruction of more than 60 kg of seized ganja in accordance with legal procedures.</p>.<p>He said that continuous operations against narcotic substances are underway across the district and warned that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in illegal drug-related activities.</p>.<p>Superintendent of Police Kushal Chouksey said police stations across the district are conducting student interactions, public outreach programmes, awareness rallies and other educational activities to spread awareness about the dangers of drug abuse.</p>.<p><strong>Rally held</strong></p>.<p>On the occasion, a Kannada rap song titled ‘say no to drugs’, composed and sang by a staff of the district Police Department, was released as part of the awareness drive.</p>.<p>The awareness rally commenced from the KSRTC Bus Stand and concluded at the District Kannada Bhavan, with students from various schools and colleges carrying placards highlighting anti-drug messages.</p>.<p>Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Y Naveen Bhat, District Athletic Association general secretary Manchanabale Srinivas, police officials and others were present.</p>.<p><strong>Walkathon today</strong> </p><p>Superintendent of Police Kushal Chouksey said that a walkathon involving students youth people officials from various departments and police personnel has been scheduled for Friday (June 26). The Police Department and district administration are jointly conducting awareness campaigns to spread the message: 'Say no to drugs say yes to healthy living'.</p>