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Join hands to build a drug-free district, DC urges residents in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur

He said it is essential to protect youth from the harmful effects of narcotic substances and building a drug-free society is everyone’s responsibility.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 02:51 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 02:51 IST
Karnataka NewsChikkaballapurDrug

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