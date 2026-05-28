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Homeindiakarnataka

Joint Committee of Trade Unions welcomes minimum wages' decision in Karnataka

The JCTU has decided to call off its statewide agitation.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 20:53 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 20:53 IST
Karnataka NewswagesJCTU

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