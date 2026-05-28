Joint Committee of Trade Unions welcomes minimum wages' decision in Karnataka

<p>Bengaluru: The Joint Committee of Trade Unions (JCTU) on Wednesday welcomed the Karnataka government's decision to revise minimum wages.</p>.<p>"The JCTU and its constituents have been consistently pressing the government for the long-pending revision. In fact, a statewide agitation had been planned for the revision of minimum wages on May 27, 2026. In light of the final notification, the statewide agitation has been called off," the JCTU noted in a press release.</p>.Karnataka govt hikes minimum wages, Rs 23,300 must for unskilled work in Bengaluru.<p>Congratulating the Karnataka government and Labour Minister Santosh Lad, the JCTU noted that the increase in minimum wages will boost the state's economy by increasing consumption expenditure, which in turn will boost the aggregate demand. The JCTU has decided to call off its statewide agitation.</p>.<p>"The powerful employers' lobby has indulged in fear mongering with wild claims of flight of capital and delayed the process of revision until now. These fears of flight of capital are nonsensical. In fact, the same claims were made during the earlier revision in 2016-17, when a similar revision of 70% was made. The reality is that since 2016-17, more investment has come to the state of Karnataka."</p>