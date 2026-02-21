Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Journalists seek withdrawal of order restricting media inside Vidhana Soudha

Karnataka BJP chief B Y Vijayendra said that the move amounted to an attempt to curb the freedom of the press under the pretext of security.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 22:50 IST
