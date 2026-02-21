<p>Bengaluru: Journalists on Friday submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking withdrawal of the recent restrictions placed on movement of reporters inside the Vidhana Soudha. </p><p>The memorandum pointed out that the new order issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms disrupted existing reporting practices, besides making it difficult for reporters to speak to ministers and legislators.</p>.<p>A delegation of journalists even met the CM after staging a symbolic protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue. Reporters traditionally accessed corridors and designated rooms to get an immediate reaction from ministers and legislators when the legislature was in session, the memorandum stated. Restricting journalists to the West (Kengal) gate portico would impact real-time reportage, besides limiting interactions with the members.</p>.Karnataka government faces flak over curbs on media talk with legislators at Vidhana Soudha.<p>Siddaramaiah said that the order had been issued on his instructions, besides defending it as a ‘reasonable restriction’, as opposed to a complete ban. He cited security and administrative concerns, while adding that media could have access albeit under the revised norms. </p><p>However, he did say that the memorandum would be examined; the order on restrictions, he said, would not be withdrawn for now.</p>.<p>The BJP has also demanded an immediate withdrawal of the restrictions. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said that the restrictions undermine transparency, adding that they would make it difficult for opposition leaders to interact with journalists inside the Vidhana Soudha.</p>.<p>Karnataka BJP chief B Y Vijayendra said that the move amounted to an attempt to curb the freedom of the press under the pretext of security.</p>.<p>BJP legislator V Sunil Kumar opined that the restrictions sent a wrong message about the functioning of a democracy, while expressing his support to the journalists’ protest.</p>