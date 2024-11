JPC chair Pal to visit Hubballi & Vijayapura to interact with farmers affected by Waqf Board action: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

In a October 29 letter, Surya highlighted about his recent meeting with a delegation of farmers from Vijayapura district and other areas in the vicinity and had requested Pal to visit the affected regions in Karnataka to receive complaints and grievances and also have a public hearing with the farmers adversely impacted by the Waqf Board's action.