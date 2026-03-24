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JSS institution organises Sanskrit conversation camp, to be held from April 1 to 10

According to a press note, the Samskrutha Sambhashana Shibira (Sanskrit conversation camp) will be held at KSS Samskruta Patashale, on Vani Vilasa Road, Agrahara, Mysuru, from 10 am to 12 noon.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 01:31 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 01:31 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSanskrit

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