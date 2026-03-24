<p>Mysuru: Mysuru-based Kyathanahalli Sahukar Sidddalingaiah (KSS) Samskruta Patashale of Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeshwara Mahavidyapeetha (JSS MVP) has organised a Sanskrit conversation camp for children above 5th standard and seniors from April 1 to 10.</p><p>According to a press note, the Samskrutha Sambhashana Shibira (Sanskrit conversation camp) will be held at KSS Samskruta Patashale, on Vani Vilasa Road, Agrahara, Mysuru, from 10 am to 12 noon. </p> .<p>The camp is being held as an outreach initiative of the institution, to make Sanskrit accessible to people of all sections of the society. There is no need for any previous exposure to Sanskrit, to attend the camp. Admission will be limited on a first come first serve basis. The camp fee is Rs 200.</p><p>For details, contact Srikrishna Ganapathi Bhat on 94497 82125, S L Komala on 97394 69910 or K B Mallikarjuna on 98444 65357.</p>