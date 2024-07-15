Judicial commission to cover up illegalities in MUDA scam, says H D Kumaraswamy

New Delhi: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy on Monday said that to cover up MUDA site allotment scam, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah formed a one man judicial commission to probe the incident.
Speaking to media persons, the JD(S) leader alleged, “What happened to Justice Kempanna headed Judicial Commission report on Arkavathy Layout scam. The Arkavathy Layout scam was buried by the Congress government. The Chief Minister appointed another Commission to probe the MUDA scam to cover up his government’s illegalities."
“According to Siddaramaiah, there were no illegalities in site allotment. Then what is the need of setting up a one man Commission to probe it,” Kumaraswamy questioned.
He alleged that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar was seeking property details of family members of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda from state government officials to find out any illegalities. "I have made properties by hard work. I have not made money from looting the common man,” he said.
“The Congress government is doing a political witch hunt to target me and my family members after the MUDA scam came. I don’t bother about this. I know how to face this,” Kumaraswamy said.
On skipping all party meetings convened by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Cauvery, Kumarswamy said, “ The state government has been releasing water to Tamil Nadu for the past several days. What was the purpose of holding such meetings if the government continued to release the water to lower riparian states.?
"When the state government is ignoring me, how can they expect me to attend the meeting," Kumaraswamy said.
Published 15 July 2024, 15:55 IST