Judicial commission to cover up illegalities in MUDA scam, says H D Kumaraswamy

New Delhi: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy on Monday said that to cover up MUDA site allotment scam, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah formed a one man judicial commission to probe the incident.

Speaking to media persons, the JD(S) leader alleged, “What happened to Justice Kempanna headed Judicial Commission report on Arkavathy Layout scam. The Arkavathy Layout scam was buried by the Congress government. The Chief Minister appointed another Commission to probe the MUDA scam to cover up his government’s illegalities."

“According to Siddaramaiah, there were no illegalities in site allotment. Then what is the need of setting up a one man Commission to probe it,” Kumaraswamy questioned.