Judiciary doing legislators' job, media judiciary's: Priyank Kharge

<p>Bengaluru: Panchayat Raj Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/kpsc-row-rocks-karnataka-assembly-priyank-kharge-calls-for-abolition-of-commission-3929903"> Priyank Kharge</a> on Wednesday called out the judiciary on the floor of the Assembly for legislating “in the garb of judicial activism”.</p><p>Priyank said this during a debate on irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC). </p><p>During the discussion, BJP's S Suresh Kumar recalled Priyank's statement that the KPSC, a Constitutional body, should be abolished. </p><p>"If legislators want, if Parliament wants, we can amend (Constitution). To legislate is our job. But we're doing everything but that," Priyank said. "The problem is, everybody is doing everybody else's job." </p>.KPSC row rocks Karnataka Assembly, Priyank Kharge calls for abolition of Commission.<p>Priyank said legislators have ended up doing the work of the executive. He gave the example of supervising tenders. "The executive is relaxed, because we (legislators) are doing their job," he said. </p><p>"The judiciary, in the garb of judicial activism, is doing legislation," the minister said. "The media, in the garb of free speech, is doing the work of judiciary," he said, citing instances of media trial. </p>