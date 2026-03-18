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Judiciary doing legislators' job, media judiciary's: Priyank Kharge

"The media, in the garb of free speech, is doing the work of judiciary," he said, citing instances of media trial.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 15:26 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 15:26 IST
India NewsKarnatakaPriyank Kharge

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