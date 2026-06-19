Jumbo enters school premises in Karnataka's Hassan, task force chases it away

<p>Hassan: The students of Government High School at Udevara in Sakleshpur taluk were in awe after a huge wild jumbo, “Bheema”, strayed into school premises on Wednesday.</p>.<p>There was excitement and fear among the students, who for a brief period forgot that they were in the school and stood watching the pachyderm which roamed on the premises.</p>.Forest department bars visitors from feeding, bathing captive elephants in Karnataka .<p>However, the Elephant Task Force (ETF) personnel, who were following the wild jumbo, alerted the people about the movement of “Bheema” and asked them to be cautious.</p>.<p>The ETF personnel took all precautionary measures as the jumbo entered the school premises and were successful in driving it away. The wild jumbo is frequently spotted roaming in villages in Sakleshpur, Alur, Belur taluks. It has not attacked anyone in the recent past and sometimes exhibits the behaviour of a tamed elephant. Hence, the villagers are used to the movement of “Bheema” and do not panic upon sighting him.</p>