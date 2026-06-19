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Homeindiakarnataka

Jumbo enters school premises in Karnataka's Hassan, task force chases it away

The ETF personnel took all precautionary measures as the jumbo entered the school premises and were successful in driving it away.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 23:29 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 23:29 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaelephantHassan

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