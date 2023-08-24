Home
Jumbos driven away to forest from Karnataka village

The residents were scared to visit the paddy fields and plantations for work in the past few days.
Last Updated 23 August 2023, 22:46 IST

The Forest Department officials successfully drove away the elephants camping at Mankya, Garvale and Kumbaragadige in Garvale gram panchayat jurisdiction, to the forest in the taluk.

Four elephants, including a calf, were driven away to the Kajoor forest. A total of 35 personnel from the Elephant Task Force and rapid response team took part. The herd of elephants from the Kajoor forest had strayed into Mankya, Kumbaragadige and Chameramane.

The jumbos had also strayed into Mutlu and Mukkodlu. The residents were scared to visit the paddy fields and plantations for work in the past few days. The elephants had damaged the banana crops. 

(Published 23 August 2023, 22:46 IST)
