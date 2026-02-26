<p>Bengaluru: The BJP on Wednesday accused the Congress government of publishing an invitation in Urdu for a government programme by the Health Department.</p><p>On Wednesday, 108 ambulances were launched for prophylaxis treatment with new drug emicizumab for patients suffering from hemophilia. </p>.Police denies permission for Delhi Youth Congress protest at Jantar Mantar amid AI Summit row.<p>Sharing screenshots of the invitation for the event in Urdu, the BJP said on X (formerly Twitter): “The anti-state Congress government is even neglecting Kannada for the sake of appeasement. CM Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar, Karnataka’s administrative language is Kannada or Urdu??”</p>.<p>Hitting out at Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, the BJP said: “Just because you speak Urdu at home, who gave you the authority to publish invitations in Urdu?” This was a jibe at Rao’s wife Tabassum, a Muslim.</p><p><strong>Dinesh hits back</strong></p><p>Issuing a strong counter to the BJP, Rao wondered if the BJP was so dumb to not differentiate between an official invitation and a newspaper advertisement.</p><p>“The BJP friends who are referring to an advertisement and saying ‘anti-state’ should look at the number of advertisements they have given during their tenure, including those of the Vishwa Guru. Did advertisements not get published in Urdu papers when BS Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai were the chief ministers??”</p><p>The minister clarified that no invitation had been issued in Urdu, adding that the method of issuing advertisements in the language of the newspaper was a common practice to share information to readers in the language they read.</p><p>“Since you are showing interest in the language spoken in my house, let me issue an invitation with harmony. Come home once, I would like to host you. Let’s eat and talk together. As Rashtra Kavi Kuvempu said, let’s establish a peaceful garden of all communities (Sarvajangada Shantiya Thota).</p>