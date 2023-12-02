Justice Das panel set up by Karnataka contractors body begins probe into 40% cut charges

The Justice H N Nagamohan Das Commission set up to probe 40 per cent cut allegations by the state contractors body for the projects during the previous BJP government, set the process to collect information and records in motion from Kolar on Friday.
During a two-hour-long meeting at the district administration office here, Justice Das obtained information from the officials concerned pertaining to works taken up by the Public Works Department, Water Resources, Minor Irrigation, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Urban Development.
The one-man probe committee is looking into the allegations of irregularities in works, violation of rules, substandard works and corruption in the works taken up between July 2019 to March 2023.
After the meeting, Justice Das told DH, “Most of the officials of the departments in question had attended the meeting. I have obtained information from the officials of the five departments on the DPRs of works, tender process, delay in works, quality of works and revised estimates et al. This is the first meeting after the commission was set up. I have asked the officials concerned to provide proper information and records. I have given them sufficient time to provide the same. Also, I will visit work sites for spot inspection.”