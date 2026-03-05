Justice Khazi appointed as chairperson of RERA tribunal

<p>Bengaluru: The state government has appointed Justice J M Khazi, former judge of the Karnataka High Court, as chairperson of the Karnataka Real Estate Appellate Tribunal. The post was vacant for a long time.</p>.<p>The tribunal is the first appellate forum to deal with grievances against any direction, decision or order made by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) or by an adjudicating officer.</p>.<p>Khazi was appointed to the top post of the tribunal by exercising the powers conferred under Section 46 (2) of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2026, the government said in a notification. Currently, the tribunal has two judicial members -- Santhosh Kumar Shetty and former IAS officer Mahendra Jain.</p>.'RERA only facilitating defaulting builders, better to abolish,' says Supreme Court.<p>As per the order issued by the Housing department on March 3, the chairperson cannot continue to hold any other position either under the state and central government or any public undertaking of any government body.</p>.<p>The term of the chairperson shall be for a period of five years from the date of the assumption of charge of the post or till the attainment of the age of sixty-seven years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the order stated.</p>