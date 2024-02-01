Justice Kumar appointed as Karnataka HC Chief Justice

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday cleared appointment of Justice P S Dinesh Kumar, a judge of the Karnataka High Court as Chief Justice over there.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal informed on X that President has appointed Justice Kumar as Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

On January 19, the Collegium led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud recommended for appointment of Justice Kumar, as Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, upon the vacancy created on elevation of then Chief Justice P B Varale to the Supreme Court.

Justice Kumar is to superannuate in February 24, 2024.

In another decision, the Centre also approved the elevation of judicial officer Arun Kumar Rai as a judge of the Jharkhand High Court.