Justice N V Anjaria appointed as Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court

New Delhi: The Union government on Friday cleared the appointment of Justice N V Anjaria as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal informed that the President has appointed Justice Anjaria, a judge of the Gujarat High Court, as Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court upon superannuation of Justice P S Dinesh Kumar, the present Chief Justice of the High Court on February 24, 2024.

The Collegium had on February 8 recommended the name of Justice Anjaria to the post.

Justice Anjaria was appointed as a judge of the Gujarat High Court in November 2011 and has been functioning there since then. Before his elevation, he practised in the high court in civil, constitutional, company law, labour and service matters, and specialised in civil and constitutional cases.

Incumbent Justice Kumar was appointed as Chief Justice of Karnataka HC on January 31, 2024.