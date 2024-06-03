Justice Valluri Kameswar Rao assumes charge as Karnataka High Court judge

Bengaluru: Coming to the Karnataka High Court is akin to coming to a culture close to the family roots in Andhra Pradesh, Justice Valluri Kameswar Rao said on Monday.

He was replying to the welcome address to him as a judge of the Karnataka High Court, following his transfer from the Delhi high court.

“My coming to this court is akin to coming to a culture, close to my roots of the family that is Andhra, which my father left in the year 1954 and went to Delhi with my mother whom he married in the year 1951,” he said.