Justice Valluri Kameswar Rao assumes charge as Karnataka High Court judge

Bengaluru: Coming to the Karnataka High Court is akin to coming to a culture close to the family roots in Andhra Pradesh, Justice Valluri Kameswar Rao said on Monday.
He was replying to the welcome address to him as a judge of the Karnataka High Court, following his transfer from the Delhi high court.
“My coming to this court is akin to coming to a culture, close to my roots of the family that is Andhra, which my father left in the year 1954 and went to Delhi with my mother whom he married in the year 1951,” he said.
Justice Kameswar Rao said that the Karnataka High Court has been at the forefront in the dispensation of justice.
“Our constitution promises to secure justice, social, economic and political to all citizens. The courts play a very important role in securing the said justice through rule of law. The judges and members of the bar amongst others are the key stakeholders. Every effort is required to be made to bring accountability, transparency, effectiveness and fairness in the justice delivery system and that is possible if there is coordination and cooperation amongst all the stakeholders, including the bar and the bench,” he said.
Published 03 June 2024, 15:11 IST