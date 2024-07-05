Justice Veerappa, who abolished ACB, is Upalokayukta

Justice B Veerappa, the former high court judge who headed the division bench that abolished the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in 2022, has been appointed the Upalokayukta.
On Thursday, Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot passed an order appointing Justice Veerappa on the recommendation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
The recommendation was made after consulting the Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, the Chairman of the Legislative Council and Leaders of Opposition in both Houses of the legislature and in accordance with the Supreme Court judgements.
Born on June 1, 1961, Justice Veerappa hails from Nagadenahalli, Srinivasapura taluk in the Kolar district.
He started practising law in the High Court in 1988 and was appointed the government pleader on July 1, 1995. He was an additional government advocate from May 25, 2005 to January 1, 2015.
He was appointed an additional high court judge on January 2, 2015, and a permanent judge on December 30, 2016.
He superannuated in 2023.
Published 04 July 2024, 22:05 IST