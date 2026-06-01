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Homeindiakarnataka

K J George emerges as key peacemaker in Karnataka power shift

When the Congress high command called Siddaramaiah to Delhi for discussions on May 26, he was accompanied by George.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 03:29 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 03:29 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsKJ George

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