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Homeindiakarnataka

K-RIDE MD inspects progress of work on Kanaka line

During the visit, the MD was accompanied by senior officials of K-RIDE and representatives from RVNL–Rithvik JV, which is executing the project.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 23:23 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 23:23 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaK-RIDE

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