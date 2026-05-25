K-RIDE MD inspects progress of work on Kanaka line

<p>Bengaluru: The top brass of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/karnataka-india">Karnataka</a> Rail Infrastructure Development Enterprise (K-RIDE), which is implementing the much-delayed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru-karnataka-india/2">Bengaluru</a> Suburban Railway Project, inspected the progress of Corridor 4 (A), also known as Kanaka Line, on Saturday.</p>.<p>The team led by K-RIDE MD Lakshman Singh visited places such as Heelalige, Carmelaram and Marathahalli, where railway stations are proposed.</p>.<p class="bodytext">At Heelalige, they reviewed station box works, track planning and public accessibility measures.</p>.Bengaluru suburban rail: Fresh tenders floated for Corridor 4, third for double-decker stretch.<p class="bodytext">Later, the team visited Carmelaram to reviewed track slewing proposals and integrated flyover execution plans to minimise public inconvenience. Subsequently, Marathahalli was reviewed, where K-RIDE plans to build an elevated station.</p>.<p class="bodytext">During the visit, the MD was accompanied by senior officials of K-RIDE and representatives from RVNL–Rithvik JV, which is executing the project. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Other stretches of the corridor are currently under tendering stage. </p>