BJP leader K S Eshwarappa sings rebellious tune to ensure son gets Haveri ticket in Karnataka

Shivamogga: Amidst statements by BJP leaders, including Shimoga MP B Y Raghavendra, that the veteran BJP leader and former deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa would never go against the party, Eshwarappa, on Wednesday, made it clear that he does not mind facing Lok Sabha polls from Shimoga as an Independent if his son K E Kantesh is denied ticket for Haveri seat.
With this, Eshwarappa, who was denied ticket during the previous assembly polls, has conveyed strong message to the national leaders that he would not tolerate any longer if his demand is not met by using backward class card.
He claimed that leaders of backward classes are discussing political developments in the state and they are of the view that the denial of ticket to Kantesh belonging to Kuruba community, fourth largest community in the state, is nothing but injustice. "I want discussions must take place on these lines in the state to rectify the mistakes committed by the party during the assembly polls."
In order to gather opinions from his followers, well-wishers and leaders of backward classes on his next political step, he has convened a meeting on March 15 at Banjara bhavan at 5:00 pm in the name of Rashtra Bhaktara Balaga.
He is likely to announce whether he would face the Lok Sabha polls or not on that day. If his son is given the ticket, he may stop his rebellious activities. A pamphlet featuring the photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and K S Eshwarappa is being circulated on social media in the name of Rashtra Bhaktara Balaga.
When DH contacted, veteran BJP leader and former MLC R K Siddaramanna said Eshwarappa will not go to the extent of facing the Lok Sabha polls as rebel candidate from Shimoga. It is true that he is upset after learning that his son may be denied ticket.
But the party has not yet announced the list of candidates for Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka. Eshwarappa is known for his loyalty to the party and he had not quit the party when B S Yediyurappa had floated KJP. The followers of Eshwarappa are putting pressure on him to take rebellious step.
