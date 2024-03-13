BJP leader K S Eshwarappa sings rebellious tune to ensure son gets Haveri ticket in Karnataka

Shivamogga: Amidst statements by BJP leaders, including Shimoga MP B Y Raghavendra, that the veteran BJP leader and former deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa would never go against the party, Eshwarappa, on Wednesday, made it clear that he does not mind facing Lok Sabha polls from Shimoga as an Independent if his son K E Kantesh is denied ticket for Haveri seat.

With this, Eshwarappa, who was denied ticket during the previous assembly polls, has conveyed strong message to the national leaders that he would not tolerate any longer if his demand is not met by using backward class card.

He claimed that leaders of backward classes are discussing political developments in the state and they are of the view that the denial of ticket to Kantesh belonging to Kuruba community, fourth largest community in the state, is nothing but injustice. "I want discussions must take place on these lines in the state to rectify the mistakes committed by the party during the assembly polls."