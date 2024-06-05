Karnataka HC culture is like coming closer to family roots: New judge

Coming to the Karnataka High Court is akin to coming to a culture close to the family roots in Andhra Pradesh, Justice Valluri Kameswar Rao said on Monday.
Justice Rao, who was recently transferred from the Delhi High Court, said this during an event held to welcome him.
"My coming to this court is akin to coming to a culture close to my roots of the family that is Andhra, which my father left in the year 1954 and went to Delhi with my mother, whom he married in the year 1951,” he said.
Justice Rao said the Karnataka High Court has been at the forefront in the dispensation of justice.
"Our constitution promises to secure justice — social, economic and political to all — citizens. The courts play a very important role in securing the said justice through the rule of law. The judges and members of the bar, among others, are the key stakeholders. Every effort is required to be made to bring in accountability, transparency, effectiveness and fairness in the justice delivery system, and that is possible if there is coordination and cooperation among all the stakeholders, including the bar and the bench," he said.
Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot administered the oath of office to Justice Rao at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Nilay Vipinchandra Anjaria, judges, and Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goel were present.
Published 05 June 2024, 04:14 IST