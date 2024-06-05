Karnataka HC culture is like coming closer to family roots: New judge

"Our constitution promises to secure justice — social, economic and political to all — citizens. The courts play a very important role in securing the said justice through the rule of law. The judges and members of the bar, among others, are the key stakeholders. Every effort is required to be made to bring in accountability, transparency, effectiveness and fairness in the justice delivery system, and that is possible if there is coordination and cooperation among all the stakeholders, including the bar and the bench," he said.