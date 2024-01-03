Karnataka plans bloc against 'skewed' devolution

"The 16th Finance Commission is very important for Karnataka. We must safeguard the state's interests. Now, there is disparity (in devolution of taxes) between the developed and undeveloped states," Rayareddi said, adding that he would soon start work on the state's argument before the 16th Finance Commission. "A state like Karnataka is the economic engine while northern states are political engines. But fuel is being cut for economic engines to make the political engines run," he argued.