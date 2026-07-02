K'taka registers fourth lowest June rainfall in five decades, sees 42% deficit

<p>Hubballi: June 2026 will go down as the fourth-worst rainfall deficit year for Karnataka in the last five decades. The state received 116 mm of rainfall last month, a 42% deficit.</p>.<p>The state saw its worst rainfall deficit year for June in 2023, when it recorded 87 mm of rainfall against the normal 199 mm for the month.</p>.<p>Between 1976 and 2026, Karnataka witnessed more than 21 rainfall deficit years, during which the state’s average rainfall for June was less than 190 mm.</p>.<p>During the same period, the state also witnessed 19 above-normal rainfall years, with cumulative June rainfall exceeding 210 mm. June 1991 is recorded as the wettest June in the last half-century, with 294 mm of rainfall, followed by 2007 (290 mm), 1980 (273 mm), and 1992 (271 mm).</p>.<p>An analysis of data provided by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre shows that the number of below-average rainfall years has increased over the last two decades.</p>.<p>Between 1980 and 1990, the state witnessed six above-normal rainfall years, three normal years, and one below-normal rainfall year. The 1990s saw seven above-normal or normal rainfall years and three below-normal years. However, the decade also witnessed five years of extremely high rainfall.</p>.<p><strong>Volatile June rainfall</strong></p>.<p>Since the beginning of 2000, the state has experienced increasingly volatile June rainfall. The decade recorded seven below-normal rainfall years, three above-normal years, and one extremely above-normal year (2007). Between 2011 and 2020, there were five below-normal rainfall years, three normal years, and two above-normal years. During the decade, June rainfall ranged from 115 mm to 234 mm.</p>.<p>In the first six years of the current decade, the state has recorded three normal rainfall years and three below-normal rainfall years, with 2023 and 2026 ranking among the worst June rainfall deficit years in the last 50 years.</p>.Karnataka records 21% deficit in rainfall since June 1; water levels in 14 reservoirs at 23% of capacity.<p>Experts say a normal June rainfall year is crucial as it not only sets the kharif cultivation season in motion but also replenishes dried-up water bodies.</p>.<p>Agro-economist Prakash Kammardi says farmers depend heavily on June rainfall for ragi cultivation in South Karnataka and for cereals, soybean, and other crops in North Karnataka.</p>.<p>“These crops may not be the staple crops for farmers, but cultivating them ensures financial stability and provides the confidence to take up main crops such as paddy, sugarcane, and others.”</p>.<p><strong>Sowing delayed or abandoned</strong></p>.<p>Farmers usually begin sowing crops such as maize, paddy, ragi, jowar, tur, groundnut, cotton, and soybean once there is adequate soil moisture. If the moisture content in the soil is low, farmers usually delay or abandon sowing. Prakash says climate change has been affecting the state’s agricultural calendar over the last two decades. “Farmers have to be made aware of the increasing uncertainty of the monsoon and prepare their cultivation patterns accordingly,” he says.</p>.<p>While in recent years the monsoon has recovered, resulting in overall above-normal rainfall, experts fear that El Niño could play spoilsport in July this year as well.</p>