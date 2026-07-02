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K'taka registers fourth lowest June rainfall in five decades, sees 42% deficit

While in recent years the monsoon has recovered, resulting in overall above-normal rainfall, experts fear that El Niño could play spoilsport in July this year as well.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 01:44 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 01:44 IST
Karnataka NewsRainfall

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