Karnataka tops in tracing lost mobiles

Bengaluru: Karnataka is the top performer in the country in recovering lost mobile phones using the Central Equipment Identity Registry (CEIR). Using CEIR since September 2022, the state has been able to trace 89,546 lost phones and of this, the police have successfully recovered close to 29,509 phones. Across the country, 1,00,303 phones have been recovered and data showed that Karnataka had the highest contribution of close to 30%.
CEIR is a service module offered by the Department of Telecommunication for tracing lost or stolen phones. Using the module, users can immediately block the lost phone by providing the IMEI number and if anyone tries to use the blocked mobile phone, the police can trace them using the portal.
Earlier, there were no leads for police to trace lost phones and hence recovery was poor. “With this system in place, we know how to go about it. Every time there is a mobile lost complaint, we ask owners to block the phone on CEIR and when the blocked phone is reused, we will get a trace alert using which we can try to recover the phone,” Raman Gupta, additional commissioner of police, East Zone, and the officer who was instrumental in adopting the system in Karnataka, told DH.
However, the police have been able to physically recover only close to 32 per cent of the phones that were traced. This, the officials said, was mainly due to operational constraints.
“Usually, stolen phones are sent off to faraway places. For instance, if a phone is traced in Chhattisgarh, we cannot send a team from here to recover the phone. It is a financial burden to send a team to recover every traced phone. Also, the police do not have enough manpower to track every lost phone. Also, considering the value of the phone, it is not a priority for the police,” yet another senior officer explained.
Gupta, however, opined that the police were making all efforts to recover a majority of the phones.
“Every time a phone is traced, we make sure we call the person using the phone and counsel them that they are using a stolen phone. In many cases, the person using the phone is not aware of it. We explain to them the whole process and ask them to send back the phone to us. This has yielded us good results,” Gupta said. However, data also revealed that of the 2,06,734 mobiles blocked from Karnataka, only 44 per cent could be traced. This, the police officials said, was because the thieves tend to dismantle the phone and sell away spare parts and hence the phone is never reused to be traced.