Karnataka tops in tracing lost mobiles

“Every time a phone is traced, we make sure we call the person using the phone and counsel them that they are using a stolen phone. In many cases, the person using the phone is not aware of it. We explain to them the whole process and ask them to send back the phone to us. This has yielded us good results,” Gupta said. However, data also revealed that of the 2,06,734 mobiles blocked from Karnataka, only 44 per cent could be traced. This, the police officials said, was because the thieves tend to dismantle the phone and sell away spare parts and hence the phone is never reused to be traced.