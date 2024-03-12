In big boost to Congress, 3 leaders, earlier with BJP, join the party in Karnataka

Bengaluru: K Jayaprakash Hegde, who was until recently the Chairman of Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, and two former MLAs, B M Sukumar Shetty and M P Kumaraswamy, who were earlier with the BJP, on Tuesday joined the Congress party weeks before Lok Sabha polls.

Hegde -- a former MLA, MP and Minister -- as the Chairman of the Commission for Backward Classes, submitted the much awaited Socio-Economic and Education Survey report, popularly known as the 'caste census', to the government on February 29.

He is likely to be the Congress candidate from Udupi-Chikmagalur Lok Sabha constituency, according to party sources.