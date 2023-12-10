HC stays Karnataka govt enquiry into '40% commission' on contracts during BJP rule

Justice M Nagaprasanna who heard a petition filed by several contractors stayed the Government Order on December 7 stating, 'Prima facie, it appears that the State is taking different stand on the score of change in government. Unless the State would justify its action for issuing the impugned order or constituting a One-Man Enquiry Commission, all further proceedings shall remain stayed.'

A Special Investigating Cell has been constituted for the purpose of investigating and enquiry of all the works which has been challenged in the petition filed by Nikshep Infra Projects and 44 other contractors.